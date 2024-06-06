Centene (NYSE:CNC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.