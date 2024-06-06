CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

