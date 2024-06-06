Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 12,448 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.34. 518,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,503. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

