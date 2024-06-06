Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 26,651 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.35. 10,101,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,570,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,952 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

