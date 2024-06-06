Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,245 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 2,410,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,830. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

