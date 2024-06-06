Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.33. 5,392,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,177,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

