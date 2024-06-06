Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $15.83 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.99. 500,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,691. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

