Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $17.08 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 354.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,561 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 3.66% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CFO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.32. 14,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a market cap of $450.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $66.19.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
