Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 91,917 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.9 %

INTC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,711,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,784,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

