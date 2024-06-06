Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,745 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.74. 2,360,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,872. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.24 and a 200-day moving average of $340.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

