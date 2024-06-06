Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,451 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 161,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

