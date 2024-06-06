Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 14,161 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $73,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $549.39. The stock had a trading volume of 342,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,454. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $553.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

