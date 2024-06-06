Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,421 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $54,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VEU traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 1,770,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,539. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

