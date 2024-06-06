Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.57% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $56.17. 88,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,779. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

