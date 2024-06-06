Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,254 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $76.66. 4,533,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,655,459. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

