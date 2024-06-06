Charles N. Funk Sells 1,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) Director Charles N. Funk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOFG stock remained flat at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,300. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $328.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.22). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

