Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Position Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 11.66% of Chart Industries worth $679,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 71,950.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

NYSE GTLS traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $146.96. 14,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

