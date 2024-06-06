Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $6.13 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

