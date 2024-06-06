Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Chemed worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $543.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

