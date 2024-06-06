China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Plans Dividend of $0.83

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8342 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from China CITIC Bank’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Shares of CHCJY remained flat at $12.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.02.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

