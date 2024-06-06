Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,206.84

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,206.84 ($15.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,152 ($14.76). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,177 ($15.08), with a volume of 12,104 shares.

Churchill China Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,205.36. The company has a market cap of £123.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,611.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $11.00. Churchill China’s payout ratio is presently 5,142.86%.

Insider Activity at Churchill China

Churchill China Company Profile

In other Churchill China news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,247 ($15.98) per share, with a total value of £12,470 ($15,976.94). In related news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($14.26), for a total transaction of £779,100 ($998,206.28). Also, insider Robin George Williams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,247 ($15.98) per share, with a total value of £12,470 ($15,976.94). Insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.