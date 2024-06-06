CIBC Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$103.00.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$86.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.10. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. Analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

