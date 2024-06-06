Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,104.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $11.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,764.69. The stock had a trading volume of 147,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,209. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,936.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,834.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,303.93 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

