Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $497.84. 486,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,836. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

