Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 235,587 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 437.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. 20,335,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,427,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

