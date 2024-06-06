Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,961,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,636,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,961,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,636,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,351. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Featured Stories
