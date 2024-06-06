Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 336,884 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,884 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $53,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,705,683 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

MU stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,488,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250,252. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

