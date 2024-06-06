Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,974 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $44,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $478,594,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,280,000 after purchasing an additional 708,947 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

