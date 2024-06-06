Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,042 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,552 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $87,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $458.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.49 and a 200 day moving average of $547.24. The company has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.74 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

