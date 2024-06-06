Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.82% of Dana worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Dana by 93.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Trading Up 1.1 %

Dana stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 722,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,537. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 153.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Dana Company Profile



Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

