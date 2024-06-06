Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 386.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,401 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Eos Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,944. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

