Cibc World Markets Corp Has $66.99 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $66,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $572.65. 1,435,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $623.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.30 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

