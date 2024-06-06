Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,584 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 129,716 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $57,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.58.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,648. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

