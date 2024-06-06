Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $34.81 Million in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,808,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $2,032,000.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 2,858,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.60. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

