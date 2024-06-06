Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 17,819 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,074,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,745,000 after acquiring an additional 288,587 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $201.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,496. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average of $194.18.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.