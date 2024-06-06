Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 191,023 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,023 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.93. 8,532,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,946. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $107.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

