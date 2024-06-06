Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 419,961 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 750.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,961 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 4,989,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

