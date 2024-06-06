Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 4,644,778 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 132,707.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,644,778 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 13.34% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $424,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.21. 4,097,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

