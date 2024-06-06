Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 96,389 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 244.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,389 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,682. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

