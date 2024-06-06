Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 1.0 %

MSCI stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $493.46. 722,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

