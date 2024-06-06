Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,724. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

