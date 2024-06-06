Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.24, but opened at $52.58. Ciena shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 1,171,660 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at $224,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 100.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.