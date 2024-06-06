Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $327,964.80 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $290,463.80.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30.

On Monday, April 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $408,807.68.

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $433,902.04.

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.97. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $100.01.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $9,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,384,000 after buying an additional 91,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,620,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

