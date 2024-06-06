CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Plans Dividend of $0.21

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2112 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11.
CITIC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. CITIC has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.
CITIC Company Profile
