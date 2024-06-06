Citigroup Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $256.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $274.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.