Citigroup Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $256.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $274.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $181.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

