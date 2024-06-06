Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.06. Citizens shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 32,707 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Citizens had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Analysts predict that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald Shields bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,567.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $52,287. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

