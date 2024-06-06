CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lowered by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in CME Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 84,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in CME Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 61,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,012,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $201.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.04 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

