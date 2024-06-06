CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Trading Down 3%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

CNB Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.