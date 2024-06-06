Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Codexis to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.14.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $3.85 on Monday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 74,475 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 129,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 242.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

