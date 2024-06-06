Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells $3,727,982.40 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of COIN opened at $251.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 3.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,446 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

